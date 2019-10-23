Vanguard Group Inc. Has $10.81 Million Position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,318,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of Palatin Technologies worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

In other news, insider Carl Spana acquired 50,000 shares of Palatin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,953,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,312.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stephen T. Wills acquired 1,500 shares of Palatin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 74,880 shares of company stock worth $101,008.

Shares of PTN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,892. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

