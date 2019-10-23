Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 23,033 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Victory Capital worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Victory Capital by 165.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $419,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $89,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 3,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

