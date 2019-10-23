Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 6,544 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 514,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 309,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 209,568 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,270. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

