Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.36

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.36 and last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 2783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

