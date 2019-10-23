Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.36

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.36 and last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 2783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.
About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.