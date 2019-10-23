Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

