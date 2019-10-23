Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 116,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5615 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.