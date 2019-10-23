Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

VSS stock opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $107.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5615 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

