Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,765. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

