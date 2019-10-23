Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 2.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $56,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDV opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $149.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.8332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $28.97 price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

