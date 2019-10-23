Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$26.19 ($18.57) and last traded at A$26.19 ($18.57), approximately 83 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$26.11 ($18.52).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.