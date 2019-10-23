ValuEngine Upgrades Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) to “Buy”

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SPI opened at $2.44 on Monday. Spi Energy has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

