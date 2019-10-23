ValuEngine Downgrades KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) to Strong Sell

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.34.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

