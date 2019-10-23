ValuEngine Downgrades KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) to Strong Sell

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.34.
About KEPPEL LTD/ADR
