ValuEngine Downgrades Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) to Sell

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of JELD opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

