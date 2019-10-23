ValuEngine Downgrades Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) to Sell

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
JELD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of JELD opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.