UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.10

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $2.97. UTStarcom shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 48 shares trading hands.

UTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. UTStarcom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UTStarcom Holdings Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UTStarcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

