Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $211.85

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $211.85 and traded as low as $231.87. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at $233.37, with a volume of 2,174 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.48 million and a P/E ratio of 42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.79, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.28.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s payout ratio is 1.27%.

In other news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £11,257.50 ($14,709.92). Also, insider Anthony Muh acquired 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £8,424 ($11,007.45).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.