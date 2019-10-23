USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22, RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

USNA stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USNA. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 4,018 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $288,773.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

