USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Position Raised by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on USA Truck in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $133.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USA Truck news, EVP Timothy W. Guin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $81,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,452.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Bates bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,155 shares in the company, valued at $992,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 34,896 shares of company stock worth $289,084. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

