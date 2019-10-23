US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

