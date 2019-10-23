Upfiring Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,969.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Upfiring has a market cap of $529,586.00 and approximately $10,969.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00223027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.01300394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00034206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, RightBTC, YoBit, COSS, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.