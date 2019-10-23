UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Hits $985.27 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $985.27 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00012330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00662328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012536 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.