Unobtanium Market Cap Achieves $10.67 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $53.07 or 0.00663417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,155 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

