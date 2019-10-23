Universal Health Services (UHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UHS opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.94. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $112.79 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

