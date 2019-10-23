Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 100.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Universal Display by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $6,175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,509,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,762.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,465,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.26.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

