UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,955,336,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after buying an additional 922,290 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $247.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.64. The stock has a market cap of $231.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

