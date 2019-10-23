United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 159.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 13,200.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in United Technologies by 455.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,610,000 after purchasing an additional 790,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after purchasing an additional 785,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.71. The company had a trading volume of 260,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,818,901.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

