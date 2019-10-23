United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

