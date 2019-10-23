United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.83

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.83 ($0.59) and last traded at A$0.82 ($0.58), with a volume of 39189 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.57).

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.73.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. United Overseas Australia’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

