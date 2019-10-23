United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.91, 1,586,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,305,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Specifically, Director Peter Roy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Muehlbauer purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,746,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,774,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 247.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,419 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,000,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 436,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,843 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

