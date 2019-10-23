Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 3.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 26.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 998,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after acquiring an additional 206,526 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.08. 238,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,739. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.