UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 491,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. UGI makes up 1.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $24,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. 6 Meridian boosted its position in UGI by 27.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,379,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

UGI stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.57. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

