UBS Group Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $570.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $555.00 to $570.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.76.

NYSE SHW traded down $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $562.21. 18,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,893. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $545.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $578.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,168. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,328,290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,934,000 after acquiring an additional 53,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,367,000 after acquiring an additional 901,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

