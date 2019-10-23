UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ascena Retail Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 167,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASNA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 73,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.01. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascena Retail Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

