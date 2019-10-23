UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.44. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,010. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.81.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

