Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0004

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $178,117.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and BTC-Alpha.

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,730 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, LBank, BTC-Alpha and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

