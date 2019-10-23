Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Trading Up 5.3%

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 293,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 674,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYME shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $158.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

