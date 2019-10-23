TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012545 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Kuna and Crex24. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $182.29 million and $190.51 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00224116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.01288004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00090389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 181,904,023 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, IDEX, CoinTiger, Kuna, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Zebpay, HBUS, Koinex, Crex24, Kyber Network, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

