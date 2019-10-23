TrueFlip (TFL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29,481.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $29,481.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00223027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.01300394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00034206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

