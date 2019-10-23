True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.23

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.23, with a volume of 385617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.17.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.55. The company has a market capitalization of $501.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

