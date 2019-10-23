Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $177,968.00 and $20.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035860 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00085931 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000945 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00104651 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,533.46 or 1.00213193 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,079,438 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

