Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

TBK stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 56,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

