Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.06%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.99. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 108,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,512.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $4,702,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.78.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

