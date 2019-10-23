Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $1.95. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 5,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Trilogy International Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.46.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$240.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy International Partners news, Senior Officer Scott Morris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$41,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,161.39.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

