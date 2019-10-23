Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given a $1.30 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been given a $1.30 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.28.

TOLWF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,641. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

