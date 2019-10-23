Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.37.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

