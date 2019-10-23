Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.45

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as low as $16.90. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 2,941,116 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of A$16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

In other Treasury Wine Estates news, insider Michael(Mike) Clarke bought 452,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$17.08 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of A$7,723,661.40 ($5,477,774.04). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 452,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,291.

About Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

