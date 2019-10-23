Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Travelzoo an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of TZOO traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $133.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. Travelzoo’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 21,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $272,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,353 shares of company stock worth $3,118,260. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.