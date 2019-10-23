Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $127.73, but opened at $130.15. Travelers Companies shares last traded at $131.95, with a volume of 1,199,351 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.79.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

