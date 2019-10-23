Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRV. Bank of America downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.36.

NYSE TRV opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

