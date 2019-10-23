Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.23. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Buckingham Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.