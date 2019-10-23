TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of TRU opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $241,576.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,172.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Prozes sold 50,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $4,101,144.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,204 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

